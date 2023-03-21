New York Studio School to highlight student works in return of Open Studios event this weekend

Come see how art gets made at a special open studio event taking place this weekend in Greenwich Village.

New York Studio School recently announced the return of Open Studios, which allows visitors to see how each artist’s mind works when they are in the zone. Open Studios will take place on Sunday, March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

During Open Studios, visitors will catch a glimpse of the works of final-year MFA and Certificate students, as well as the works of first and second-year students that will be on display in a group exhibition. Staff members at the New York Studio School will also be on-site to educate those interested in learning about the two-year MFA and three-year Certificate & Virtual Certificate programs. Recent New York Studio School Gallery publications will also be available to purchase as well.

Artists featured in the Open Studios event include:

MFA & Certificate Open Studio Artists: Cee Cee Belford, Nora Cohen, Rosemary Joy Glidden, Char Healey, Nick Hill, Daniel Licht, Paula Querido, Natasha Tripathi, Anita Trombetta, Sarah Valeri, Julia Wess, and Lenore Wolf.

First and Second-Year Exhibiting Artists: Sutton Allen, Irit Baniel, Jonathan Joubert, Zipporah Norton, Suzanne Scott, Narelle Sissons, and Nick Skoug.

New York Studio School is located at 8 West 8th St. For more information about New York Studio School, visit nyss.org.