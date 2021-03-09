Michelin-star chef Hiroki Odo founds New York City art gallery for artists across the country | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The chef wears many hats.

This week, Chef Hiroki Odo will make his first venture as an art gallerist with the unveiling of THE GALLERY in the historic Flatiron District. The space will feature rotating art exhibitions by creatives from around the country as well as from Kyushu, as Odo furthers the connection between American and Japanese artist communities.

“I appreciate the value of creative expression and I am excited to explore and share the works of creative and artistic communities,” said Odo. “And, as a mixed media artist, I am thrilled to operate a space that will serve as a platform for inspiration and discovery of new artistic talent.”

The Michelin-starred chef is behind award-winning restaurants such as kaiseki restaurant odo and all-day eatery HALL. Although Odo is a well-known and celebrated chef, he remains open and passionate about other art forms like mixed media art, food styling, interior design, product creation, and community building. In creating THE GALLERY, Odo hopes to create a platform to support artists in their careers as well as collaborate with a new generation of creatives.

Professional NYC Photographer Cody Rasmussen’s exhibition Botanicals is THE GALLERY’s debut exhibition. The collection showcases eleven ethereal photographs of flowers, herbs and spices, shot by Rassmussen in the spring of last year. The minimalist works, under an acrylic glass cover, show close up shots of fresh, preserved botanicals with rich, contrasting colors. More information on the Botanicals exhibition can be found here.

Additionally, Chef Odo will open up THE GALLERY for dinner service in July. The chef’s original menus will change with every season, complementing the space’s focus on the arts and culture. More details on the dining service will be released as July approaches.

THE GALLERY is scheduled to open March 11. The space will be open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All artwork shown is available for purchase. For more information, visit www.odogallery.nyc.