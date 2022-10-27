SEE IT: A peek inside ‘Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography’ in Brooklyn

A new exhibit in Brooklyn transports visitors into the life of Frida Kahlo.

“Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography” has officially opened to the public with an in-depth look at the life and experiences of the aforementioned artist. The 90-minute installation was co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a renowned digital arts center in Spain, and utilizes seven different transformational spaces to really explore the Mexican artist’s life, works and why she continues to inspire people to this day.

Brooklyn is the fifth city to welcome “Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography.” The exhibition will tour across the country before continuing onward to Latin America later this year.

Right off the bat, you are greeted by a Día de los Muertos altar dedicated to Kahlo, allowing guests to take a minute to pay their respects and prepare themselves for what is to come.

As you explore the installation, you’ll find that it has no actual works of Kahlo throughout it. Instead, you’ll find different aspects of the artist brought to life. There are several walls throughout the exhibition that detail the many facets of Kahlo, in English and in Spanish, which will have you learning more about her life than you knew before. The exhibition aims to be fun as well as educational for its guests.

Along the way, you’ll find installations that chronicle different parts of Kahlo’s life, including a bus accident that altered the course of Kahlo’s life forever. Another installation explores the aftermath of that accident, highlighting the various health issues that Kahlo endured as a result.

Kids can also get a kick out of the room “La Rosita,” a room based on where Kahlo would teach art classes to kids and teens. In this room, you can color in a picture and have it displayed on a big screen for your fellow visitors to see. Nearby, there is also a mirrored little wing that puts you right in the middle of art styles inspired by Kahlo’s work.

One of the marquee installations is the 30-minute original presentation that highlights historical photos of Kahlo during pivotal moments in her life. The images and graphics come to life across the entire room, including on the floor.

One of the highlights of this experience is a virtual reality station. Once you put on your headset, you are whisked into a new immersive journey that takes you through Kahlo’s bedroom, where she spent a lot of her time, as well as through some of her inspiration for her art. The exhibit also has a cashless giftshop to shop through and several photo opportunities, including a photo booth that puts you in a Kahlo-inspired piece of art.

“Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography” is located at 259 Water Street in DUMBO. Tickets start at $38.99 for adults, $25.99 for kids aged 5-15 and $34.99 for seniors, students and veterans and can be purchased at www.fridakahlonyc.com. VIP tickets and virtual reality add-ons are also available. Kids aged 4 and under can come to the exhibit for free.