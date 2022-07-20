Tickets go on sale for 2022 Christmas Spectacular

Tickets are officially going on sale for America’s top holiday show, the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.” The show will be at the Radio City Music Hall and run from Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The iconic Christmas Spectacular has brought in crowds of over 69 million people from all across the globe since its debut in 1933. It is a New York City staple and a must-see for those who desire a one-of-a-kind show. Known for their talent, unity and athleticism this dance performance leaves audiences feeling the holiday cheer.

The Rockettes will not only appear at the Christmas Spectacular this year. They will also be attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting event. They also make guest appearances at the Tony Awards, MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride parade and on “Saturday Night Live.”

This year, The Rockettes organization is firm on bringing greater diversity in its cast of dancers. The dance company is doing this by making connections with various dance companies and altering their physical requirements for dancers. The company widened the height range by an inch, allowing dancers who are 5’5” – 5’10½ to audition for the role.

The new Rockettes Conservatory is opening, “an invite-only, week-long training program that offers intensive study in the Rockettes precision style while eliminating financial barriers to entry.” Dancers from various studios will be invited to the conservatory to learn from trained professionals how to be a Rockette.

Currently, The Rockettes organization has close relationships with the dance studios Dance Theatre of Harlem , Harlem School of the Arts), The Ailey School, International Association of Blacks in Dance and The Chloé and Maud Foundation. These relationships are crucial to provide the Rockettes with a cast of dancers that represent everyone in NYC.

Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased here. The showtimes vary depending on the date you choose to attend. 1260 6th Ave between 50th and 51st St.