Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.
A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that viewing party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.
So, here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.
Golden Globes: Jan. 7
People's Choice Awards: Jan. 10
Critics' Choice Awards: Jan. 11
SAG Awards: Jan. 21
Grammys: Jan. 28
Film Independent Spirit Awards: March 3
Academy Awards: March 4
Emmy Awards: Sept. 17
