Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.

A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that viewing party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.

So, here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.

Golden Globes: Jan. 7

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 7, 2018. "Call Me by Your Name," "Dunkirk," "The Post," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" will duke it out for best drama. (Credit: Getty Images )

People's Choice Awards: Jan. 10

The People's Choice Awards are set to air on E! at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2018. The 2018 nominees have not yet been announced. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Critics' Choice Awards: Jan. 11

The 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards will air on The CW at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2018. "The Shape of Water" leads the 2018 nominees with 14 nods, going head-to-head with "Call Me by Your Name," "The Big Sick," "Get Out" and others for best picture. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

SAG Awards: Jan. 21

Kristen Bell will host the SAG Awards when the ceremony airs live Jan. 21, 2018, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. "Game of Thrones," "GLOW," "Stranger Things," "The Walking Dead" and "Homeland" all received nominations. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Grammys: Jan. 28

After 14 years in Los Angeles, the Grammys are coming to New York City. The Madison Square Garden ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Jan. 28, 2018, starting at 7:30 p.m. and airing live on both coasts. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Film Independent Spirit Awards: March 3

The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place in Los Angeles, California, airs live on IFC on March 3, 2018. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Academy Awards: March 4

Set your DVR in advance: The Oscars ceremony will air on March 4, 2018, at 8 p.m., with Jimmy Kimmel as host. (Credit: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards: Sept. 17

Emmys on a Monday? NBC will air the ceremony live Sept. 17, 2018, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

