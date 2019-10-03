‘Be More Chill’ to play London

The sci-fi high school musical “Be More Chill,” which gathered a huge online fan following after its 2015 world premiere but proved unable to find a larger audience on Broadway, will receive its London premiere next year. Stephen Brackett and Chase Brock will return as director and choreographer respectively.

Foundry Theatre to close

After a 25-year run, the community and activist-oriented Foundry Theatre will shutter following its upcoming production of “A Moment On the Clock of the World” at the Ukrainian National Home. One of the company’s best-known productions in recent years was a revised version of the 1937 protest musical “Pins & Needles.” “We’re closing not because of money or any other trouble, but rather because we wanted to end on a high note and to watch the Foundry’s mission unfold anew in the hands of those who have been mentored and inspired by the Foundry," founder Melanie Joseph said in a statement.

‘Sea Wall/A Life’ recoups following final performance

A pair of serious monologues can indeed make money on Broadway — as long as one of the monologists is Jake Gyllenhaal. The producers of “Sea Wall/A Life,” which played its final performance on Sunday following a nine-week engagement, recouped its investment costs, officially making it a hit by traditional Broadway standards. Tom Sturridge and Gyllenhaal played young fathers confronting issues of life and death. The show was recorded by Audible for future audio release.

Lenk to lead the Philharmonic’s Sondheim concert on New Year’s

Before she plays B Bobbie (instead of Bobby) in the upcoming gender-reversed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” Tony winner Katrina Lenk will pay tribute to Sondheim at the New York Philharmonic’s annual New Year’s Eve concert, which will be dedicated to Sondheim’s wide body of work. The concert will be broadcast on PBS on the same date as part of “Live from Lincoln Center.”

Spotted …

F. Murray Abraham and Alan Cumming at “The Great Society”… Hillary Clinton at “Frozen” … Ty Burrell at “Oklahoma!”.