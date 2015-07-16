Behind the Curtain: Rumor has it Rumer Willis heading to ‘Chicago’

Rumor has it Rumer Willis heading to ‘Chicago’ 26-year-old singer and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Rumer Willis (daughter of …

Actress Rumer Willis will be joining the cast of “Chicago” on Broadway. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Hogan

Rumor has it Rumer Willis heading to ‘Chicago’

26-year-old singer and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Rumer Willis (daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis), will play Roxie in “Chicago” for eight weeks beginning Aug. 18. Brandy Norwood, who is currently in the role, exits the long-running musical on Aug. 2. As it happens, Bruce Willis will be on Broadway this fall in “Misery.”

Taymor and Fincher are working on ‘Fight Club’ musical

What’s the first rule of “Fight Club: The Musical”? Author Chuck Palahniuk tweeted on Saturday that a rock opera version of “Fight Club” is being developed by Julie Taymor and David Fincher. It would mark Taymor’s first musical since the “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” debacle.

Krakowski set for ‘She Loves Me’ with Radnor and Benanti

Jane Krakowski will join the previously announced Josh Radnor and Laura Benanti in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Broadway revival of the much admired musical romance “She Loves Me,” which will play Studio 54 beginning in February. Krakowski appeared with Radnor in a one-night concert of the musical four years ago. Also new to the cast are Gavin Creel (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”) and Peter Bartlett (“Something Rotten!”).

English director goes wild with ax after receiving bad reviews

Some people just don’t react well to bad reviews. Reports are coming in that English director Douglas Gordon, after receiving bad reviews for a new play based on “Little Red Riding Hood,” by damaging the walls of a theater in Manchester with an ax. As of this point, Gordon does not appear to have apologized for his behavior.

Tveit to be Danny Zuko in televised ‘Grease’

Aaron Tveit, who starred on Broadway in “Next to Normal” and “Catch Me if You Can,” has scored the role of Danny Zuko in the upcoming live telecast of “Grease” on Fox. He joins the previously announced Vanessa Hudgens (Rizzo), Keke Palmer (Marty) and Julianne Hough (Sandy).

700-plus people compete for cheap tickets at first ‘Hamilton’ preview

Just over 700 people turned out to participate in the lottery for $10 front-row tickets for the Broadway musical “Hamilton” at its first preview performance on Monday night. The show’s star and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda was at the scene. According to Playbill.com, he told the crowd, “Thanks to you, we’re probably going to be here a while, so don’t be disappointed if you don’t win today.”

‘Miss Saigon’ revival confirmed for Broadway

Megaproducer Cameron Mackintosh confirmed on Tuesday that his London revival of “Miss Saigon” will close in the West End in February and come to Broadway within the next two years. If you recall, “Miss Saigon” is the musical that combines “Madame Butterfly,” the Vietnam War and an elaborate helicopter sequence.

Spotted …

Michelle Obama at “Kinky Boots” and “The King and I” … Nicole Kidman at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” … Harvey Weinstein at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … Ian McKellen at “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” … Regis Philbin at “Ruthless” … Zach Braff at “Something Rotten!”