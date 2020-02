The low-key pair met on the set of the 2009 film “Burlesque Fairytales.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is officially off the market.

The “Sherlock” actor, 38, has announced his engagement to theater director and actress Sophie Hunter, 36, with an old-fashioned engagement announcement in yesterday’s edition of The Times of London, in the “Forthcoming Marriages” section.

The low-key pair met on the set of the 2009 film, “Burlesque Fairytales.”

They were last seen publicly together at the French Open in June.