Best baseball movies based on a true story

How will “Million Dollar Arm” compare to the best baseball flicks?

If there’s one thing Hollywood loves more than an inspirational baseball movie, it’s an inspirational baseball movie based on a true story. So it’s a fair bet that “Million Dollar Arm,” opening Friday and starring Jon Hamm as a scout looking for players in India, will do well at the box office.

But will it compare with our picks for the three best baseball flicks based on true stories?

1. “The Pride of the Yankees”

Gary Cooper makes for an amazing Lou Gehrig in this all-time classic, a touching tribute to the life and times of a legend that co-stars Babe Ruth.

2. “Moneyball”

The business of sports has never been more authentically depicted than in this adaptation of an unlikely source: Michael Lewis’ novel about the groundbreaking tactics of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane.

3. “Eight Men Out”

The Black Sox scandal gets a well-considered treatment in this John Sayles flick starring John Cusack and Charlie Sheen.