Big Apple Buzz | Colin Jost and Pete Davidson dock their Staten Island ferry, Neil Patrick Harris joins cast of ‘Encores: Into The Woods’ and more

Colin Jost and his Saturday Night Live castmate Pete Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island, have found a place to dock the Staten Island ferry that they purchased in January for $280,000, along with a group of investors. According to the New York Times, the 277-foot-long 2,100 ton boat has found a home on a shipyard on the western edge of Staten Island. The New York Times reported that the ferry was moved on April 11. Rather than have the ferry towed directly to the shipyard, Jost had two tug boats push it out in the harbor, where the comedian proceeded to be photographed standing on the ferry’s roof next to the Statue of Liberty with a helicopter and a camera drone whizzing overhead. Jost told the New York Times, “I’m a cautious person by nature and this is definitely the riskiest thing that I’ve ever done.” Currently, the ferry is in a slip at Caddell Dry Dock & Repair where it will reportedly stay for repair and renovation………..

Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, has joined the cast of the New York City Center production of Encores: Into The Woods. The popular entertainer is replacing Christian Borle as the Baker in the special two week run of Into The Woods from May 4 – 15. Borle is no longer able to perform in the play due to availability, reports Broadway World. The show is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects people throughout time will be a 72 person multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center’s Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie’s Theater Kids………

Hot New Couple Alert! Chanel Iman, who is estranged from her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, has a new NFL player in her life. According to the Daily Mail, the Victoria’s Secrets Angel has gone Instagram Official with New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Iman posted a photo with her new man at Coachella’s Revolve Festival on April 17. Iman and Shepard were married in 2018, and have two children together, Cali,3, and Cassie,2. Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences……

Art collective and designer Libbie Mugrabi and Morgan Stanley’s wealth manager Sergio Nicolosi, kicked off the dancing at The Jewish Museum’s 36th Annual Purim Ball at the Park Avenue Armory, with DJ Timo on a dance floor that was hand painted to look like a chess board. Guests wore masks and draped colorful stuffed snakes around their necks for the photo booth and played a living game of Snakes and Ladders. Notable attendees included artists Kiki Smith, Rachel Feinstein, and Nir Hod. The fun night, which included a seated dinner and after party, raised $2.7 million for the museum and its’ programs………..

Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is teaming up with actress Keke Palmer for the upcoming revival of the game show Password for NBC. Palmer posted on Instagram, “Starting a new job today. I’m hosting the classic game show Password with @jimmyfallon. Wish me luck.” According to multiple reports, Palmer will “command the ‘Password’ podium as contestants from all walks of life are partnered with Fallon and other celebrities to face off for the ultimate game words. Fallon will appear in each of the eight hour long episodes, as the celebrity contestants compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one word clues, reports Just Jared……

On Wednesday, April 20, Saturday Night Live’s longest running actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson returns to the Big Apple for the 11th season of his comedy competition tour series Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience with a comedy showcase that will be held at The Gotham Comedy Club on West 23rd Street. The event will be hosted by the NYC 2019 Ultimate Comedy Experience winner Matt Friend. Emmy award winning TV producer Gyllian Carter, comedy writer and television producer Marc Lupis and PIX11 news correspondent Ayana Harry are the VIP judges for this competition. The finale showcase will take place on the big stage at Caroline’s in the Big Apple on May 15…..

We Hear

Martha Stewart was among the celebrities who attended the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s Presidents Dinner on April 11 at Cipriani in Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail. The annual event raised more than $1.2 million for more than 10,000 young people in after school programs in the Bronx. The evening honored Benjamin Moore and iconic designer Bunny Williams…….

Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Bethenny Frankel and her daughter, Brynn Hoppy, had a great time roller skating on April 14 at the opening night party of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center. Other celebs who enjoyed being at the bash for the first roller rink in Rockefeller Center since 1940, included Gayle King and Usher……..

Sightings

Alec Baldwin walking alone in Manhattan on April 17……..