Big Apple Buzz | Jackson family at ‘MJ’ musical debut; ‘Sex & The City’ missing Samantha; CNN happenings and more

The children of Michael Jackson showed their support for MJ: The Musical when all three of them, Paris, Prince and Blanket, now known as Bigi, stepped out for the opening of the play on Feb. 1 at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre.

According to multiple reports, Paris opted for a paisley printed midi dress and ankle boots for the big night. The 23-year-old singer/actress posed alongside her 24-year-old brother Prince, who rocked a suit and tie. As for Bigi, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson III, the 19-year-old dressed nattily in a suit jacket, but declined walking the red carpet with his siblings.

Other celebs on-hand for the play’s debut included Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Tamron Hall.

ig Apple Buzz wants to go on the record that this may be the best play ever to grace the Great White Way. The performances, musical numbers, costumes and staging are magnificent. And a special thumbs up to two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who penned a fabulous book that captured the true essence of Michael Jackson………

Samantha staying home

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker erased any speculation that Kim Cattrall might join the reboot.

When the actress was asked if she would be all right with Cattrall joining a second season of “And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” star told Variety, “I don’t think I would because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original HBO series and was missing from the revival other than sending Parker’s character Carrie text messages and flowers, has long maintained she would never return to the franchise because of feuds with her former co-stars.

Meanwhile, Parker has vehemently denied any feuding……..

Lemon live in front of a studio audience

Don Lemon will host a candid talk show with a studio audience in the style of legendary talk show hosts like Oprah Winfrey, Phil Donahue and Johnny Carson.

The show will appear on the new CNN Plus streaming system that the cable network is billing as one where there will be available on the new online subscription service that is set to launch in the spring, will air weekly.

It will have the host talking about “the most talk-able news stories each week,” said Lemon. He told Page Six that this format was inspired by similar talk shows from years past. ……..

CNN turmoil

CNN President Jeff Zucker stepped down recently after being outed for his years long secret relationship with colleague Allison Gollust, a relationship that only came to light publicly when Chris Cuomo pointed it out during negotiations for his severance package.

Zucker and Gollust have worked together for more than 20 years. The pair were both married previously, but are now no longer with their former partners. They lived in the same apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East side with their respective families until Zucker sold his apartment during his divorce from his ex-wife Caryn in 2018, and according to media sources, their relationship was well-known.

Now, according to multiple reports, it has cost Zucker his job and sources say Chris Cuomo is to blame. He is reportedly still fighting for $18 million — the remainder of his contract — but Zucker had refused to pay it out, citing the conflict of interest between Chris’s relationship with his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his on-air reporting for CNN……..

We Hear…

Nightlife impresario Zach Weiss hosted the opening of Peakaboo, the new late-night cocktail bar and lounge on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards on Feb. 6. Manhattan’s newest hot spot is inside Peak Restaurant.

Socialites and celebs in attendance included Ivy Getty, Tobias Alexander Engel and fashion designer Frederick Anderson, reports Guest of a Guest……….

Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed Feb. 5 “Lettice Graham Day” in the Big Apple as he and Reverend Al Sharpton helped the Harlemite celebrate her 100th birthday in grand style. The sizzling senior citizen rocked a gold sequin dress and a tiara.

Graham is the oldest member of her swim team, the “Harlem Honeys, and Bears.” Plus, she also practices yoga five days a week………

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan was joined by her husband Jason Ralph for Amazon’s Maisel Skate Night at Bryant Park on Feb. 5……

Sightings

The Music Man’s Hugh Jackman wearing a black sweater and wool coat in Manhattan on January 30……..

In Manhattan, Mariska Hargitay and Jason Biggs sharing laughs on the set of “Law & Order: SVU”……

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leaving NBC Studios in Rockefeller Center. Earlier in the day, the singer/actress had a slight teté-a-teté with Hoda Kotb during her appearance on the Today Show. When co-host Kotb kept asking Lopez about the status of her relationship with Affleck, J-Lo asked her, “You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff, Hoda?” Kotb recently announced that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman called it quits over the Christmas holidays………

Keanu Reeves trekking through the snow on a film set in Manhattan on Feb. 4………