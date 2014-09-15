Big Sean disses ex Naya Rivera in new song

Big Sean isn’t mincing words when it comes to his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera. According to TMZ.com, Sean’s new diss-filled tune …

Big Sean isn’t mincing words when it comes to his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera.

According to TMZ.com, Sean’s new diss-filled tune “I Don’t [expletive] With You” is aimed right at “Glee” star Rivera.

In the song, Sean, 26, calls Rivera, 27, everything from a bird brain to some nastier pieces of language.

“I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b—h,” he raps in the song.

Sean called off his engagement to Rivera in April, reportedly because she was too controlling and demanding.

But Rivera is certainly doing well post-split: In July, she walked down the aisle with a new love, actor Ryan Dorsey, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.