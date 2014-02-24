Bill de Blasio to guest star on ‘The Good Wife’

The mayor will take a star turn and play himself on the show.

Mayor Bill de Blasio appears on “The Today Show” on Monday Feb. 24, 2014. Photo Credit: amNewYork/Jimmy Margulies

Mayor Bill de Blasio will take a star turn and play himself on CBS’ political drama “The Good Wife” next month, the network said Monday.

De Blasio is listed as a guest star on the March 16 episode.

The prime-time show revolves around a woman — Alicia Florrick, played by Julianna Margulies — pursuing a high-powered career in law after being wronged by her cheating politician husband. In the episode featuring de Blasio, Florrick attends an American Bar Association conference in New York City, CBS said.

It was not clear Monday when the mayor had filmed the episode, what his exact role will be or whether he had lines. A de Blasio spokeswoman confirmed the mayor will appear on the show, but offered no further details.