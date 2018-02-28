Billy Eichner reveals Netflix comedy special in the works

Billy is bringing the street to Netflix.

New York City native Billy Eichner announced Wednesday that he’s developing a comedy special with the streaming giant.

Eichner tweeted about the deal, posting “I’m coming out of retirement!!! Beyond excited to announce I’ll be doing my first special for Netflix.”

He added that it “could include some brand-new ‘Billy on the Street,’” his Emmy-nominated quiz show that, until recently, aired on TruTV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Parks and Recreation” alum’s special will touch on politics and pop culture. A release date has not yet been announced.

The 39-year-old’s deal comes just a day after Steve Martin and Martin Short announced that they would be producing a special for Netflix, which already inked acts from Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Eichner recently starred in Hulu’s “Difficult People” with Julie Klausner for three seasons until the show’s cancellation late last year, and the seventh season of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

He will be voicing Timon for Disney’s live-action version of “The Lion King,” which is also set to star Beyoncé and Donald Glover.