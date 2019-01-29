Where you can see 'Black Panther' for free in NYC

The king of Wakanda is coming to New York City next week by way of free screenings of “Black Panther.”

The Oscar-nominated film returns to theaters Friday with screenings to be held twice daily, at 4 and 7 p.m., through Feb. 7. Four Manhattan-based AMC theaters, including midtown's Empire 25, are participating, along with the Bronx’s Bay Plaza 13. A full NYC location list is below.

“[W]e are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger tweeted. All tickets are free and must be reserved in advance at weticketit.com/blackpanther.

The groundbreaking flick, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the Marvel superhero, heads back to the big screen on the heels of receiving seven Oscar nominations, including a history-making nod for best picture. All eyes are on the megahit after its Screen Actors Guild Award win Sunday night for outstanding performance by a motion picture cast.

“Black Panther” dominated the box office during its initial run, becoming the highest grossing film in the United States for 2018. It totaled $700,059,566 domestic sales last year after, according to Reuters.

Unsurprisingly, the film’s free showings are proving to be just as popular as its original run. Several Black History Month dates are already waitlisted.

“'Black Panther' is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success," Iger said in a statement. "The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it.”

Disney has also vowed to donate $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), which helps award scholarships for black students, coinciding with the film’s return to theaters.

Participating New York City theaters:

The Bronx:

AMC Bay Plaza 13 (2210 Bartow Ave.)

Manhattan:

AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.)

AMC 34th Street 14 (312 W. 34th St.)

AMC Kips Bay 15 (564 2nd Ave.)

AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway)