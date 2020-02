“Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating,” Stefani’s rep said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a couple, Stefani’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“The Voice” co-hosts announced that they were separating from their spouses this summer. Shelton and wife Miranda Lambert filed for divorce in July after four years of marriage, while Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after nearly 13 years of marriage.