Bob Dylan to finally receive Nobel Literature Prize in Stockholm

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will accept his Nobel Prize in literature within the next few days in Stockholm, the secretary of the Swedish Academy said Wednesday. Dylan is expected to perform in the city this weekend.

The academy’s decision to give the bard of “Blowin’ in the Wind” the literature prize was met with controversy after the music legend backed out of the December ceremony in which the prize is presented.

In November, the academy stated it had received a letter from Dylan with the explanation he could not attend due to “pre-existing commitments.”

“That laureates decide not to come is unusual, to be sure, but not exceptional,” the academy’s statement read.

Since his November letter, Dylan remained quiet about his decision.

With Reuters