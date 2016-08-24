Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse won’t open in August

You’ll wait a little longer for the feature presentation.

The owners of Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse theater posted a long message to its fans on its website Wednesday to announce that its planned August opening would be postponed.

The delay comes after posters for the theater, located at 445 Gold St., proudly announced the opening date.

“Despite what those subway ads are telling you, the Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn will NOT be opening this month and we’re really sorry,” the owners posted.

The post said that they worked through some “setbacks” and initially locked in an August opening however, “getting a business open in New York is … complicated.”

A representative for the theater declined to comment with further information. The theater would be the first Alamo location in the city, offering the chain’s signature food and drink offerings as well as themed movie nights,

The owners said they don’t have a new date yet but will update fans via social media.

“We promise that as soon as we have that opening date, we’ll shout it from the rooftops. Perhaps literally,” the post said.