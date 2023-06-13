Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Movies With A View series returns this summer for 23rd season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Grab your picnic blankets and head to Brooklyn Bridge Park, Movies With A View is back this summer with a full lineup of can’t-miss films.

Presented by the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, this outdoor film series has entertained over 650,000 moviegoers since the series first launched in 2000. For eight Thursday evenings in July and August, New Yorkers can gather at Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn in Brooklyn Bridge Park to participate this summer.

This year’s theme is “We Are Family,” highlighting films that celebrate family and relationships in all of their diverse forms. This year’s film lineup is as follows:

The lawn opens up each night at 6 p.m. on a first come, first served basis, and the film will begin at sunset. Before the film, viewers can enjoy a short from BAM Film and a DJ set from Brooklyn Radio. Guests are reminded that picnic blankets are allowed, but chairs and dogs are not permitted on the lawn. Glass bottles and outside alcohol are also not permitted. Complimentary bike parking is offered by Transportation Alternatives at the Pier 1 Turnaround lot off Furman Street.

Each night is free of charge, though guests can show their support by providing a tax-deductible gift to the Conservancy.