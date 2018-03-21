The Boss will be singing his “New York Serenade” for just a little longer.

More than a little, actually. Bruce Springsteen announced his one-man “Springsteen on Broadway” show will stick around for an additional 81 shows between July 10 and Dec. 15. This marks the third time the New Jersey icon has extended the show’s Walter Kerr Theatre residency from its original eight-week run. The current batch of performances concludes on June 30.

Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. on March 28 exclusively through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan process. And people, there are rules to this thing. The announcement makes it clear that, “only fans who previously registered, and have not purchased tickets, will be eligible to receive an invitation to the onsale.” Additional information will be sent to verified fans on March 26.

Of course, any hopeful attendees feeling lucky can enter an ongoing lottery for $75 tickets at luckyseat.com, with each entry closing at 10 a.m. the day before a chosen performance.

“Springsteen on Broadway” has been packing its 960-seat home since the show’s official Oct. 12 opening. A sparse, conversation-heavy companion to the artist’s usual four-hour marathon concerts with his E Street Band, the evening has been praised for both its intimacy and its storytelling.

In his review for amNewYork, Robert Levin described the show — a two-hour look back on Springsteen’s rise from Asbury Park barfly to rock ‘n’ roll legend — as “a quiet evening of reflection that is both melancholy and funny, stricken with pain and filled with defiance.”