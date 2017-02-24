Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: ‘From one Republican to another, this is a disaster’

Caitlyn Jenner has asked to discuss LGBTQ rights with President Donald Trump after the Trump administration withdrew federal guidelines on transgender students’ rights on Wednesday.

Jenner weighed in on social media on Thursday, posting a video of herself asking the president to call her.

“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBT community. Call me,” Jenner wrote.

Back in April, Jenner recorded a video of herself entering Trump Tower to use the bathroom, after Trump stated she could use whichever restroom she wanted to while visiting his midtown property.

“Thanks Donald! #everyonehastopee #flishdiscrimination,” Jenner wrote alongside the video clip posted to her Facebook page titled “Bathroom Break.”

Singer Jackie Evancho, who performed the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration in January, has also asked the president to meet with her and her transgender sister.

Trump “gave me the honor” of performing at the inauguration, so “pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights,” she tweeted on Thursday.