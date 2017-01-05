Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds honored at The Paley Center for Media with free archive screening day

Television archives from the late mother-daughter duo will be screened this Sunday.

After the loss of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds just one day apart in late December, The Paley Center for Media is dedicating this Sunday to the mother-daughter duo’s acting legacy.

The “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Star Wars” actresses had extensive film careers, but also made various notable television appearances. The Paley Center has dug up some of Reynolds’ and Fisher’s early TV moments from its archives for this one-day screening series, running in the center’s Frank A. Bennack, Jr. Theater from noon to 4 p.m.

Watch Reynolds in her first television special, “The Debbie Reynolds Show: A Date with Debbie,” and see Fisher in made-for-TV film, “Laurence Olivier Presents: Come Back Little Sheba.”

The Paley Center for Media is at 25 W. 52nd St. and is free and open to the public. Stop by to catch the following archives on the big screen:

“The Debbie Reynolds Show: A Date with Debbie,” (1960)

“Debbie Reynolds and the Sound of Children,” (1969)

“Laurence Olivier Presents: Come Back Little Sheba” (1977)

“Trying Times: Hunger Chic” (1989)