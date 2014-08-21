Carson Daly welcomes baby No. 3

Carson Daly and fiancée Siri Pinter have welcomed daughter London Rose, just about a week after co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave birth to her first child, a girl named Vale.

Daly, 41, shared the news on the NBC morning show on Thursday, video-chatting with Matt Lauer and company and proudly showing off his baby girl, who at birth weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 22 inches.

“Thanks for all the love!” Pinter, a food blogger, tweeted on Thursday.

The pair is already parents to Jack, 5, and Etta, 2.