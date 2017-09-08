Alysia Reiner hits New York Fashion Week with her label Livari | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Alysia Reiner — you know her as the once hideously mean warden on “Orange is the New Black,” — has a brand-new, eco-friendly, ethical fashion label called Livari, and she’s pumped about it.

“Instead of throwing away fish scales, we’re making ‘fish leather’ into a stunningly beautiful skirt,” she said at the Milly show on Friday afternoon.

Other materials, she said, include “remnants that would have gone into a landfill. It all started with the idea of asking women what they really want, and the clothes are classic and will really fit their bodies,” she said of the made-in-New York brand.

Livari will debut at a runway show on Sept. 13 at the Metropolitan Pavilion West. She has partnered in the business with stylist Claudine DeSola and Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, founder of the fashion label Tabii Just.

Of the upcoming fashion debut, Reiner said, “I’m so excited and sooo nervous.”

On the acting front, she said of ‘OITNB,’ “I’m one of the lucky ones to still be on season six.” (Fans await news of the release date for that forthcoming season.)

She’s also on the second season of FX show “Better Things,” which premieres on Sept. 14, and a forthcoming comedy, “Egg.” That film, which also stars Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp, deals with various aspects of motherhood, including, Reiner said, “Not having children. It’s a very black comedy and hysterically funny.”