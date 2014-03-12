Quantcast
'Big Bang Theory' gets renewed for three more seasons | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

‘Big Bang Theory’ gets renewed for three more seasons

By
0
comments
Posted on

Get ready for another three seasons of funny.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

CBS has renewed its smash hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” through the 2016-17 season, the network announced Wednesday.

“Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is the biggest comedy force on television,” Nina Tassler, chairman of CBS Entertainment said in a statement. “This multi-year deal further strengthens our network’s position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros. Television for delivering audiences the best in comedy. We’re proud to work with and showcase the incredible talents of Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and this amazing cast every week.”

The cast of the ratings hit includes Johnny Galecki, Emmy-winner Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC