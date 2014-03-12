'Big Bang Theory' gets renewed for three more seasons | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Get ready for another three seasons of funny.

CBS has renewed its smash hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” through the 2016-17 season, the network announced Wednesday.

“Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is the biggest comedy force on television,” Nina Tassler, chairman of CBS Entertainment said in a statement. “This multi-year deal further strengthens our network’s position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros. Television for delivering audiences the best in comedy. We’re proud to work with and showcase the incredible talents of Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and this amazing cast every week.”

The cast of the ratings hit includes Johnny Galecki, Emmy-winner Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik.