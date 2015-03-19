Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse split after two years of dating | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse split after two years of dating

Ladies, he’s back on the market!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

E! News exclusively reported Thursday that Bradley Cooper, 40, and Suki Waterhouse, 22, have called it quits.

The couple dated for two years, but it’s officially over between the two.

Earlier this year, Waterhouse had been quoted as saying she was hoping Cooper would propose to her soon.

On Wednesday night, Cooper was spotted at a Las Vegas nightclub, where he hung out with Jonah Hill, 31, and Miles Teller, 28.

A representative for Waterhouse declined to comment on the breakup, while Cooper’s representative did not respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Ladies, get in line.

