Quantcast
Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child

By
0
comments
Posted on
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018.
REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

By Reuters

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”, the spokesperson said.

Archie was born in 2019

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC