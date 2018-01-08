Looks like The Rock may be adding a celebrity counterpart to his 2020 bid. On the May 20 episode of "Saturday Night Live," The Rock was joined by Tom Hanks during his monologue to announce their campaign, featuring a banner and plenty of confetti.

"This past election shows anything can happen," The Rock told Vanity Fair in November 2016 when he was asked if he'd consider running for office. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible." That wasn't the first time the actor has teased his run, though. In March 2016, he tweeted a link to an article petitioning him to run and wrote, "Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck."

Slogan: The foundation this nation needs