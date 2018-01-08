Down-and-out about President Donald Trump? In another three years, he might be passing the torch to one of your favorite celebrities.

Will Smith, Kanye West and even Chris Rock have teased that they might dabble in politics, which could make for a pretty interesting 2020 election ballot. And in case they need any help coming up with their potential campaign slogans, we've got it covered.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Looks like The Rock may be adding a celebrity counterpart to his 2020 bid. On the May 20 episode of "Saturday Night Live," The Rock was joined by Tom Hanks during his monologue to announce their campaign, featuring a banner and plenty of confetti.

"This past election shows anything can happen," The Rock told Vanity Fair in November 2016 when he was asked if he'd consider running for office. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible." That wasn't the first time the actor has teased his run, though. In March 2016, he tweeted a link to an article petitioning him to run and wrote, "Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck."

Slogan: The foundation this nation needs

(Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Kevin Hart

The competition is heating up on the 2020 election trail, whether it's real or not. Kevin Hart told E! News on May 21 that he's ready to announce his bid to run against The Rock. "The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ," he said. "If Dwayne Johnson runs for president, I will be running for president the same year. And I can announce my VP right now, and it's somebody I love -- it's my son!"

Slogan: Have a heart & vote Hart

(Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Kanye West

Kanye was the first to tease his presidential run back at the 2015 MTV VMAs -- long before Trump claimed victory. In his 11-minute acceptance speech (back when his incomprehensible rants were still kind of shocking), the Video Vanguard Award recipient dropped the news: "And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president." We're still wrapping our heads around the vision Kim Kardashian West adding "first lady" to her list of accomplishments.

Potential campaign slogan: Don't be sleazy, vote for Yeezy

(Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was a pretty vocal Hillary Clinton supporter during the candidate's run. In July 2015, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, with a cryptic caption that led fans to believe she was hinting at a future run for office. "42, 43, 46?!" She wrote, sandwiched between the nation's 42nd and 43rd presidents. Donald Trump was elected to be the 45th president... you do the math.

Slogan: Make America Roar Again (Credit: David Becker / Getty Images)

Chris Rock

The "Everybody Hates Chris" comedian went all-out when he announced his potential 2020 run on Twitter in November 2016. He tweeted out a meme of himself standing in front of the nation's seal with #Rock2020. "The only thing white is the house," the meme read.

Slogan: Everybody loves America

(Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Ron Perlman

"Hellboy" and "Sons of Anarchy" actor Ron Perlman wasted no time after Trump's win to announce his plans to add "politician" to his resume. On Nov. 9, 2016, one day after Election Day, he posted to his 1.3 million Facebook followers, "I am hereby using my immense Facebook presence to announce my candidacy for the President of the United States, 2020."

Slogan: Sons of Democracy

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Valery Hache)

Will Smith

While promoting his film "Concussion" in December 2015, Will Smith told CBS News he's looking to make his way into politics. "I mean, I gotta be the President. Come on! What else would I run for?" Smith said. We're guessing a Smith rally would feature performances by Willow and Jaden.

Slogan: In pursuit of this nation's happiness

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Ben Stansall )

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has been anything but direct about the idea that she'll add her name to the running. After her Jan. 7, 2017, Golden Globes speech sent social media buzzing with fans rallying for her to run, sources told CNN it was an "active possibility." Before the Globes attention, Winfrey told several publications, including Newsday, that she was not interested in running, though she's also hinted that she feels "pretty qualified" to do so.

Slogan: You get a president

(Credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images)

