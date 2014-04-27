Courteney Cox celebrates directorial debut at Tribeca Film Festival | amNewYork

Quantcast
Courteney Cox celebrates directorial debut at Tribeca Film Festival

They were there for her!

Courteney Cox was the woman of the hour on Thursday night, celebrating her directorial debut, “Just Before I Go,” during the Tribeca Film Festival.

After the premiere of her flick, the former “Friends” star headed to the Flatiron Room with beau Johnny McDaid and the cast in tow. According to a spy, the couple looked “like the picture of perfection, arriving arm-in-arm and smiling cheek-to-cheek.”

Cox, 49, also “couldn’t keep her eyes off” McDaid, 37, when the Snow Patrol rocker came on stage for a surprise performance, said another partygoer at the Bombay Sapphire-hosted soiree.

“She was right in front of the stage for the entire performance,” the witness dished.

Cast members Kate Walsh, Sean William Scott and Olivia Thirlby were also there.

