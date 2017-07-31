George and Amal Clooney team up with UNICEF for Syrian refugee education | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thousands of refugee children are one step closer to getting back to school thanks to an educational program announced Monday by the Clooney Foundation for Justice that will aid students who have fled war-torn Syria.

The foundation, headed by Amal and George Clooney, released a statement revealing a partnership with UNICEF that will assist in the integration of nearly 3,000 refugee students into seven schools in Lebanon.

The $2.25 million partnership includes donations from HP Inc. and Google.org.

Around 200,000 Syrian refugee children are living in Lebanon and out of school, the statement said.

“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk — the risk of never being a productive part of society,” the Clooneys said in the statement. “Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time.”