Quantcast
Instagram may ban Rihanna after topless photo flap | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Instagram may ban Rihanna after topless photo flap

By
0
comments
Posted on

Rihanna will have to say “ta ta” to Instagram if she can’t keep her clothes on.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The social networking site threatened to shut down the sexy songstress’ account after she posted topless photos of herself on Tuesday, TMZ.com reported on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Rihanna received an email from Instagram, which bans nude photos, threatening to remove her account if she posts any more naked pics.

Instagram also took down the revealing photos, which came from the 26-year-old’s cover shoot with the French magazine Lui, from RiRi’s account.

But that didn’t stop her from sharing the snaps with the world, posting them on Twitter instead.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC