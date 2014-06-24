It's official: All three 'American Idol' judges returning | amNewYork

Quantcast
It's official: All three 'American Idol' judges returning

It’s official: All three ‘American Idol’ judges returning

The “American Idol” judging panel finally seems have stabilized.

All three judges — Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban — are slated to return next season, Fox has confirmed, following years of turnover and upheaval. Host Ryan Seacrest has also signed on for Season 14 of the singing competition show.

“Jennifer, Keith, Harry and Ryan are the very best in the business at what they do, and I’m thrilled that they are returning to ‘American Idol’ for another season,” David Hill, senior executive vice president of 21st Century Fox, said in a statement. “Each brings unique qualities and expertise to the team, but they all share the same passion for helping undiscovered singers achieve the American dream.”

Season 14 auditions will take place in the New York area on July 23 at Nassau Coliseum.

