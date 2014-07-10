It's official: Rosie O'Donnell returning to 'The View' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Welcome back: Rosie O’Donnell officially is re-joining the ladies of “The View.”

“It’s official!” producers announced via Twitter on Thursday. “ABC confirms Rosie O’Donnell returns as co-host of #TheView w/ moderator Whoopi Goldberg for Season 18.”

After Barbara Walters retired in May, the show cleared house, with Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy making exits and Goldberg remaining as the sole co-host.

O’Donnell, 52, was on the show from 2006 to 2007, leaving under not-so-friendly circumstances.

According to reports, Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain’s daughter, is in talks to fill one of the other empty spots, adding a conservative voice to an otherwise liberal panel.