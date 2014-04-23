Jodie Foster marries Alexandra Hedison | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s official: Jodie Foster is a married woman.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner tied the knot last weekend with girlfriend of almost a year Alexandra Hedison, a rep for Foster confirmed on Wednesday.

Foster started dating 44-year-old Hedison, a photographer and actress, last summer, following her split from longtime partner Cydney Bernard, with whom Foster has two children.

Foster publicly came out of the closet at last year’s Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award.