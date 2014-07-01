Julianne Hough talks Ryan Seacrest relationship | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Julianne Hough was a lot more closed-off during her two-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest, which ended last spring, than she is with current beau Brooks Laich.

“Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers,” Hough said in the August issue of Redbook. “I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro said she had an “epiphany” about relationships last November when her family attended a six-day seminar about “creating your own destiny.”

“I was not into it at first, but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn’t work that by the end I was on a high,” she said. “I was seeing a couple people, but immediately [texted them, saying]: ‘You are nice, but this is going nowhere.'”

The next day, she got introduced to Laich, a 31-year-old hockey player.

“It couldn’t have been a better time,” said Hough, 25. We’ve been open and honest from day one.”