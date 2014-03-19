Justin Bieber to cop plea in egging case: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It looks as if Justin Bieber will get off pretty easy in his egging case.

According to TMZ.com, a plea deal is underway in the case against the pop star, in which a neighbor alleges Bieber caused upward of $20,000 in damage after throwing eggs at the Calabasas, Calif., home.

Sources told TMZ the Los Angeles County district attorney has asked Bieber’s attorney, Howard Weitzman, for a meeting to discuss whether his client will pay for the damage to the neighbor’s house. Bieber plans to plead no contest to misdemeanor vandalism and is not expected to serve jail time but will be placed on informal probation, according to TMZ.

That said, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department wants a harsher sentence for the 20-year-old. According to TMZ, the sheriff wants Bieber to be charged with a felony because the egging “was intentional and it caused a huge amount of damage.” The case could be wrapped up as early as next week.