Kardashians go social media silent after Kim robbed at gunpoint in Paris | amNewYork

The Kardashians’ social media accounts went black on Monday — literally — following news that Kim Kardashian had been robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.

Kardashian had been visiting France for Paris Fashion Week and was continuously documenting her trip on social media before the incident.

The Kardashian and Jenner family, known for being overly active on their social media accounts, have yet to react to the news.

Kylie Jenner tweeted that her latest lip kit, Smile, was being released early Monday. The tweet has since been deleted. Jenner later posted a notice to her Snapchat story announcing the same news, adding, “Everyone could use a smile today.”

Though her lip kit is a charitable partnership with cleft lip treatment organization Smile Train, Jenner’s tweet seemingly references her older sister’s situation.

The Snapchat post was a photo of a black screen.