Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy 'on the rocks': report | amNewYork

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy ‘on the rocks’: report

So that’s why they were in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Kate Hudson and fiancé Matt Bellamy’s relationship is in trouble, a source close to Hudson told People magazine.

“Kate and Matt have been on the rocks for some time,” the source said. “They’re not in a great place.”

The 34-year-old actress and the 35-year-old Muse rocker got engaged in April 2011 after about a year of dating. They welcomed son Bingham in July 2011.

Last month, Hudson said on “Live With Kelly and Michael” that a wedding wouldn’t happen “anytime soon.”

“I’m planning nothing right now,” she said. “I’m so busy, we’ve been so busy, and it’s been great.”

She also noted that she comes from an “unconventional” family, saying mom Goldie Hawn never married longtime beau Kurt Russell.

Hudson also has a 10-year-old son with ex-hubby Chris Robinson.

