Kendall Jenner buys $1.39 million condo | amNewYork

Kendall Jenner is moving on up — and out.

The 18-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has bought a super-fancy condo in an “insanely exclusive” part of Los Angeles, TMZ.com reported.

Jenner paid $1.399 million of her own moolah for the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property, which is located in a high-rise building near Westwood, California. According to TMZ, Jenner got a $910,000 mortgage.

The building many features include a doorman, a heated pool, a fitness center and wine storage.

The younger sister of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian has been making her mark on the world of high-fashion modeling — in addition to reality TV — as of late.