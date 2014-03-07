Kesha drops the dollar sign | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fresh out of rehab for an eating disorder, Kesha is leaving her old baggage behind… dollar sign included.

Reminiscent of when Jay Z dropped the hyphen, or when Puff Daddy became P. Diddy, the singer has officially nixed the symbol from her name, her rep confirmed to E! News. She also changed her Twitter handle from @Ke$haSuxx to @KeshaRose.

“Happy to be back! Feeling healthy & working on tons of new music I can’t thank my fans enough for all the love & support u have given me,” she tweeted upon her return from treatment.