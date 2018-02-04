Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby girl | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Following months of secrecy and strategically-placed covers, Kylie Jenner is now a mom.

The reality star and lip kit mogul shared the news to social media Sunday that she had given birth to a daughter on Feb. 1.

The 20-year-old also apologized to her fans for keeping them “in the dark” about her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.”

She went on to explain that she knew her unborn child “would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner, who made no mention of rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, added that she would miss being pregnant, describing it as “the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life.”

While the baby girl’s name remains under wraps, a separate video posted by Jenner on Sunday confirmed the tot’s weight as 8 pounds, 9 ounces.