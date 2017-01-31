Lady Gaga stars in Super Bowl 51 ad for Tiffany & Co. | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Super Bowl LI headliner Lady Gaga is the new face of Tiffany & Co.’s latest jewelry collection.

The native New Yorker will star in a 60-second commercial for the Manhattan-based brand’s new Tiffany HardWear product line, set to air on Super Bowl Sunday. A teaser clip was released on Tuesday.

The unscripted, black-and-white ad shows Gaga speaking about self-empowerment and creativity.

“I always want to be challenging the status quo. It’s who I am,” she says in the clip. “I love to change. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are. I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important … and I’m coming for you.”

Fans can channel Gaga in the Tiffany HardWear line, hitting Tiffany & Co. stores on April 28th.

Catch Gaga’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, airing on FOX, or via these online streams.