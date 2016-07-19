Leslie Jones gets support with #LoveforLeslieJ hashtag after racist Twitter attacks | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Actress Leslie Jones took to Twitter on Monday night to address the racism she was subject to on the social media platform.

“I feel like I’m in a personal hell. I didn’t do anything to deserve this,” she tweeted. “It’s just too much. It shouldn’t be like this. So hurt right now.”

Racist tweets were sent to the actress, and what appeared to be a doctored tweet made to look like she wrote it was also circulating. That tweet, which included racist and sexist slurs, was retweeted by Jones:

“THIS WAS NOT ME!! OK TWITTER IM DONE!! IF YALL CAN LET THIS SHIT HAPPEN I DONT WANT TO BE HERE. I DID NOT POST THIS,” she tweeted.

Director and screenwriter Paul Feig, who worked with Jones on the “Ghostbusters” reboot, now in theaters, tweeted support for her:

“Leslie Jones is one of the greatest people I know. Any personal attacks against her are attacks against us all. #LoveForLeslieJ,” his tweet read.

Soon after, #LoveforLeslieJ was trending.