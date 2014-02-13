Lil' Kim pregnant with first child | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Whoa, mama (to-be)!

Rapper Lil’ Kim made a surprise announcement this week: She is expecting her first child.

The 39-year-old, who has not named the baby’s father, shared the news — and showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress — at The Blonds’ Fashion Week bash at Gilded Lily on Wednesday.

Before performing at the M.A.C. Cosmetics-hosted party, she told the crowd that she’s a few months along and can’t wait to be a mom, adding: “I’m a mom but I can turn it up a little.”

A partygoer told us that Kim “was in great spirits” all night.