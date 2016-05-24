Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Hamilton’ creator, to join Sardi’s portrait wall | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lin-Manuel Miranda has yet another feat to check off his bucket list of awesomeness. On Tuesday, the “Hamilton” creator and star was honored with his own caricature to be hung on the wall of iconic New York City establishment Sardi’s.

Popular for decades with the theater crowd and the struggling actor alike, Sardi’s is most famous for the caricatures of Broadway stars who have dined at the restaurant since the 1920s.

“Sardi’s gave me lips for DAYS y’all,” Miranda, 36, posted to Twitter, following an unveiling ceremony at Sardi’s. Asked how this honor was different to, say, his recent Grammy win or Pulitzer Prize? “You can enjoy this with the best baked Alaska in town is the difference,” he told The Associated Press.

Next up for Miranda will be the Tony Awards, taking place June 12 at the Upper West Side’s Beacon Theatre. He’ll be hoping to make history, again, with “Hamilton” nominated for a record 16 nominations.