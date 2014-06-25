Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter, to attend the University of Michigan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lourdes Leon is about to become a college gal.

This fall, Madonna’s daughter plans to attend the University of Michigan, where the Material Mom went to college in the late 1970s, a university spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

“We expect her on campus this fall as part of the incoming freshman class. Freshmen actually enroll over the course of the summer, and she hasn’t gotten to that point yet,” U-M spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald told us.

Leon, 17, recently graduated from LaGuardia High School, the famed performing arts school, in Manhattan.