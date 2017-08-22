Matt LeBlanc says he's ready to retire from acting | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What would Joey Tribbiani say if he could hear Matt LeBlanc now?

The “Friends” actor said he’s just about had enough with acting during an appearance on “Conan” Monday night.

“I think I would like to retire earlier rather than later because I think I would like to do not a [expletive] thing,” LeBlanc told Conan O’Brien. “I quit! I’m done!”

A typical day in the 50-year-old actor’s retired life would start with sleeping in (or getting up early, depending on how he’s feeling), going to the gym (or not) and having nine cups of coffee (or none), he said.

Basically, after 10 years on “Friends,” two on “Joey,” six on “Episodes” and one on “Man with a Plan,” LeBlanc said he wants the luxury of “not having to go somewhere or having someone else telling you what you have to do.”

Relatable? Yes. Reasonable? Not to O’Brien, or LeBlanc’s fans who are holding out hope for a “Friends” revival.

“You say you would do nothing, but you have to do something … You can’t just lie in bed all day and have ice cream put into your veins intravenously — wait a minute, maybe you could,” O’Brien said before encouraging the actor to retire on the spot and take up a job on his late-night show.

As for “Friends” reboot buzz, LeBlanc didn’t completely shut down the idea when asked by O’Brien. “I think it’s great that the show still holds up. It’s on all the time, everywhere … But the ‘Friends’ reunion question is funny. I guess it depends on my mood. Sometimes I’ll say, ‘Oh, yeah, that ship has sailed. It’s not going to happen. It’s about a finite amount of time in people’s lives’ blah, blah, blah. Sometimes I’ll say, ‘It was on last night — and you missed it!’”