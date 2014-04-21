Melissa Rycroft welcomes baby boy | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new addition hopped into Melissa Rycroft’s life on Easter Sunday: a baby boy.

The “Bachelor” alum and hubby Tye Strickland welcomed their second child on Sunday afternoon in Dallas, a rep for Rycroft confirmed. The baby, named Beckett Thomas Strickland, weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19.2 inches.

“This little guy has been teasing us about his arrival for the last month so it is only fitting that he surprise us with his arrival on Easter Sunday,” Rycroft, 31, told us in a statement. “He’s perfect and beautiful.”

The couple, who married four years ago, also have a 3-year-old daughter named Ava Grace.

“Ava can’t wait for us to bring him home to be able to show us all of the big sister duties she’s been practicing,” Rycroft added.