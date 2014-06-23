Quantcast
Prince George voted the world's most stylish royal | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Prince George voted the world’s most stylish royal

By
0
comments
Posted on

All hail Prince George, head of the fashion court!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The adorable son of Kate Middleton and Prince William is the world’s most stylish royal, according to a new survey from the website My1stYears.com, which E! News got its hands on this week. The little guy, who turns 1 next month, even beat out his fashion icon mama, who came in second place on the list.

The results were based on a poll of more than 600 shoppers.

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry rounded out the top five most fashionable royals.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC