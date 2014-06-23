Prince George voted the world’s most stylish royal

All hail Prince George, head of the fashion court!

The adorable son of Kate Middleton and Prince William is the world’s most stylish royal, according to a new survey from the website My1stYears.com, which E! News got its hands on this week. The little guy, who turns 1 next month, even beat out his fashion icon mama, who came in second place on the list.

The results were based on a poll of more than 600 shoppers.

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry rounded out the top five most fashionable royals.